American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$12,390.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Kurt Lageschulte sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$12,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,900.

Kurt Lageschulte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Kurt Lageschulte sold 25,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$28,550.00.

Shares of AMY stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.08. The company had a trading volume of 161,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.57 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. American Manganese Inc. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$2.86.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

