American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.