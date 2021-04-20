American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

AMRB traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.