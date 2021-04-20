AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of AME opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

