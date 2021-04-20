Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. 55,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.