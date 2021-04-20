AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

