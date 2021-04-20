Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,332 shares of company stock worth $6,443,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

