Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 47,197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Coherent worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $265.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.72.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

