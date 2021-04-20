Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,463 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.