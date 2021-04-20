Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,707 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.