Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
TDG stock opened at $606.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.24. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.62 and a twelve month high of $633.04.
In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
