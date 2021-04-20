Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $606.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.24. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.62 and a twelve month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

