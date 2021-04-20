Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

