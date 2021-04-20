Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,074 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 915,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 551,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

