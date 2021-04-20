Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,046 shares of company stock worth $1,435,626. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

