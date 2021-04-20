Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Avient has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $363,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $2,789,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $4,772,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

