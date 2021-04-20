Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.