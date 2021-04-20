Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 513,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

