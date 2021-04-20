Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $64,984,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. 336,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

