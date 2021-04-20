Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.52. Renasant posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNST. Truist Financial raised their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

RNST stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.