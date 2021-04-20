Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

