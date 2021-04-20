Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.05. Camden National posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAC traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

