Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.26. 6,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

