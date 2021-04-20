Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $66.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.54 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $270.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.78 million to $274.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

