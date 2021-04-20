Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.80. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.