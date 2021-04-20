Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $3,124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

