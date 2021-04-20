Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,550,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.02 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

