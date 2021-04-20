Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $111.75

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BEAM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.08. 21,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

