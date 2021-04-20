Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Target Price at $154.17

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 313,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,020,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $155.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

