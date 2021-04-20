Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $77.00

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.