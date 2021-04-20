Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $10.79

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 35,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

