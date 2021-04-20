Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $56.64

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
WPM stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.