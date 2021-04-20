Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $56.64

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.