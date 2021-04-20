Analyzing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 3.18 $1.69 billion $3.28 19.35 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.29 $1.37 billion $2.64 26.70

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xcel Energy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Public Service Enterprise Group and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Xcel Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus target price of $64.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $71.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 19.74% 11.30% 3.58% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Xcel Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2020, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 860,000 poles; 54 switching stations with an installed capacity of 38,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 245 substations with an installed capacity of 8,647 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation assets. It has total generating output was approximately 52,900 gigawatts hours; and owns and operates 467 MW direct current of photovoltaic solar generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

