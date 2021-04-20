ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.78.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $364.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

