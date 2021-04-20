ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.78.
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $364.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.
In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
