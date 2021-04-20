Anyswap Price Hits $2.36 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $43.93 million and $445,124.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00277105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.00 or 1.00303329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00891130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00631907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

