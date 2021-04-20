Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. Apple has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 284.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $521,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

