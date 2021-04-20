Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00 at ICAP

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Applied Materials stock opened at $130.89 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

