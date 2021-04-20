Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

