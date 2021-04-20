argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $321.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.35.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $274.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average is $293.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

