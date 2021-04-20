Argus Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $420,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

