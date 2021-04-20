Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. 121,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,609. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.