Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 90,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 227.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

