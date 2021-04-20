Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $210,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

