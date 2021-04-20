Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $210,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
DUK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.