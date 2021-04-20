Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.41% of Adams Resources & Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.