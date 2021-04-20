Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 946 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,069.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Target by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Target by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

