Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

