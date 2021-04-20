ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $25.67 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.01 or 0.99451746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.22 or 0.00890457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00628646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

