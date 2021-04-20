Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

NYSE:AFI opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.