Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano Sells 2,000 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

