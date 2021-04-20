Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $106.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

ARVN opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arvinas by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

