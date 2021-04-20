Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. The company traded as high as $154.40 and last traded at $153.35, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.50.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

